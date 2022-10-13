‘A natural, beautiful, lovely person’: Applegreen worker Martina Martin’s sons help carry coffin in Creeslough as mother-of-four laid to rest

Family and mourners arrive at St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, for the funeral mass of 49-year-old mother of four Martina Martin. PA

Fr John Joe Duffy blesses the coffin of Martina Martin as it arrives at St Michael's Church, in Creeslough. PA

Family and mourners arrive at St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, for the funeral mass of 49-year-old mother of four Martina Martin. PA

A mother-of-four who died in the Creeslough tragedy had an “abundance of love”, her funeral was told today.

Martina Martin (49) worked in the Applegreen shop in the Donegal village where the explosion happened last Friday afternoon and was one of ten people who died.

She was buried this afternoon following a funeral service at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough.

Mrs Martin, who lived just outside the village, was the sixth victim of the tragedy to be buried.

Martina Martin

Hundreds of people again lined the streets of Creeslough this morning as her funeral cortege made its way to the church.

The Defence Forces were represented today as two of Ms Martin’s sons are serving members and helped carry her coffin.

President Michael D Higgins, who attended three of the funerals yesterday, also attended today’s service.

Speaking at the funeral, Creeslough parish priest, Father John Joe Duffy, said Mrs Martin was a big part of the local community and “a natural, beautiful, lovely person”.

“Tina was one of those naturally friendly people that once you met her in life, she became your friend,” said Father Duffy.

Fr John Joe Duffy blesses the coffin of Martina Martin as it arrives at St Michael's Church, in Creeslough. PA

“She worked at the heart of our community, so well loved and so well liked, not only to those in this village but to others who were passing through our village.

“Tina was an example of great love in this world and indeed how bleak the world would be without love.

“She had an abundance of love and was sensitive to the needs of others.

A number of items were brought to the altar before the service to symbolise things which were important in Mrs Martin’s life.

These included a photograph of her family, a Harry Potter book, a coffee cup and a box of Black Magic chocolates.

Family and mourners arrive at St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, for the funeral mass of 49-year-old mother of four Martina Martin. PA

Father Duffy said Mrs Martin was so proud of her three sons and daughter, and was also a “loyal” friend who was “full of life”.

He said she was born in Letterkenny and later lived in Galway where she met her husband Derek.

The family eventually moved back to Donegal and set up home in Creeslough in 2018 in a house where Mrs Martin’s grandparents previously lived.

Fr Duffy said Mrs Martin had played a pivotal role in the community during the Covid pandemic.

“She was one of the people on the frontline, serving our community together with her colleagues, who gave us such tremendous service during that time,” he said.

“The only place that was open even when the church was closed was the shop and she was there with her colleagues at the frontline being a place of comfort and a place of consolation for us.”

Fr Duffy, who has already conducted four of the funerals of those who died in last week’s explosion, recalled the tragic events of last Friday.

“Tina was at work as normal, doing what she did, doing what she loved, doing what was routine to us all and then what started as a normal day ended up in a very different way to the way it ordinarily would,” he said.

“All things changed. Events outside her control, outside indeed the control of any one of us. Those few seconds of time last Friday has impacted on you so much as a family and on so many other families and on all of us.

“Seconds that changed in time, that led to the changing for future generations of our village, our community and communities beyond.

“The events of last Friday will be forever etched in our hearts.”

However, Father Duffy again praised the response of local people to the explosion.

“Tragedy, grief and loss are not the arbitrators or judges of these events,” he said.

“From the tragedy we see that support between families, ministering to one another in the community, families ministering to each other and from this tragedy we see growing each day the strength of community.

“Creeslough is a village, yes a small village, but it is now more than just that.

“It is now a word for determination, for resolve and for togetherness and how important togetherness is.

“This tragedy has reignited in all of us, myself included, that each one of us is only as strong as the families we have around us, only as strong as the community that surrounds us.”

Later today, another victim of the explosion, 14-year-old Leona Harper, will be buried following a service in her home village of Ramelton, which is around 20 miles from Creeslough.

The teenager had travelled to Creeslough for a sleepover at a friend’s house and had been in the Applegreen store to buy an ice cream.

Tomorrow, another of the victims, 59-year-old farmer Hugh Kelly, the oldest victim of the tragedy, will be buried following a service in Creeslough.

The funerals of the final victims, Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna, are expected to take place in Creeslough on Saturday.

Mr Garwe is originally from Zimbabwe and his funeral has been delayed to allow relatives time to travel from Africa.

Five of those who died in the explosion, the cause of which remains under investigation, were buried earlier this week.

Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her 13-year-old son, James Monaghan, were buried following a service in Creeslough yesterday.

James O’Flaherty (48) who was originally from Australia but lived in the nearby village of Dunfanaghy, was also buried yesterday after a service in Derrybeg in Donegal.

On Tuesday, 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher and 49-year-old Martin McGill were both laid to rest following separate funeral services in Creeslough.