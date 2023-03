A week to the day after Donegal’s worst tragedy, Creeslough falls silent to remember 10 victims

The last of those who died in the most horrific accident to befall the area since a train derailment 97 years ago will be laid to rest tomorrow

The local community gather at the scene of an explosion for a minute's silence at 3.18pm today - a week on from the blast at the Applegreen service station in Creeslough, Co. Donegal (Joe Dunne)

Nicola Anderson Fri 14 Oct 2022 at 18:39