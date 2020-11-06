Aaron Brady arrested as part of witness intimidation linked to Adrian Donohoe murder trial

Convicted garda killer Aaron Brady has been arrested over a campaign of witness intimidation linked to the Adrian Donohoe murder trial.

The 29-year-old from Crossmaglen was last month sentenced to a minimum of 40 years imprisonment after being convicted of the capital murder of the Det Gda Donohoe (41).

Throughout the lengthy trial concerns were repeatedly raised by gardai and the prosecution about the intimidation of witnesses which resulted in four people refusing to give testimony.

On Friday morning detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) arrested Aaron Brady on suspicion of interfering with witnesses during his own trial.

He was taken from his prison cell in the A-wing of Portlaoise prison and has been brought to a nearby garda station for questioning.

It is the seventh arrest made as part of the major garda probe into witness interference linked to the murder trial.

Brady’s arrest comes just 24 hours after an associate, aged in his 50s, was detained as part of the same investigation.

The man was arrested in Co Monaghan on Thursday morning and is a regular visitor to Aaron Brady in the high-security prison.

This individual is prominent in GAA circles and has also played a big part in a recently launched online “campaign for justice” on behalf of the convicted killer from Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, which has attracted the support of many conspiracy theorists.

During the trial a campaign of intimidation saw properties attacked in Ireland while people due to give evidence in the US were also contacted by associates of Aaron Brady.

It resulted in four people with crucial testimony refusing to give evidence. The testimony of a fifth man, who was also contacted by Brady’s family, was ruled inadmissible.

The five men previously arrested as part of the intimidation probe include an associate of the Kinahan cartel as well as a prolific Dublin burglar who Aaron Brady met in Mountjoy prison while being held on remand during his trial.

Also arrested in the same jail was Dean Byrne (28), a violent north Dublin criminal with over 120 convictions who is currently serving a lengthy sentence for aggravated burglary.

An illegal mobile phone, a charger and notebooks were seized in a jail search cell of Holland in late August.

Last month, an associate of slain of Coolock criminal Jamie Tighe-Ennis (24) who was shot dead as part of a northside feud in October, 2017 was also detained.

The suspect who is in his late 20s and who has previous convictions for firearms offences and violent disorder was detained at the Bridewell Garda Station in the capital’s north city where he was quizzed by the NBCI detectives.

Aaron Brady was sentenced to a minimum life sentence of 40 years imprisonment for the capital murder of Detective Adrian Donohoe and the thug now known as known as prisoner 74326, is the first person in 35 years to be convicted and jailed for capital murder - the most serious crime on the Irish statute books.

He was given a further 14-year concurrent jail term for the armed robbery of €7,000 at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co Louth on January 25, 2013.