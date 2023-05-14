Abortion laws will one day be repealed, Irish bishops tell massgoers

Faithful to be leafleted as fifth anniversary of the overturning of the Eighth Amendment nears

People celebrating the result of the referendum on the Eighth Amendment in 2018 at Dublin Castle (PA).

Catholic bishops are to tell mass goers this weekend they believe abortion laws introduced five years ago will eventually be repealed, as the church hit out at a review of how the legislation operates.

Bishops are preparing for the fifth anniversary the Eighth Amendment being repealed by targeting parishioners with literature criticising a review of abortion legislation and its recommendations around removing barriers to access services.

The church’s campaign will target social media followers with images of babies and captions voicing religious leaders’ concerns.

The National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI) said the church had a right to give instruction to parishioners, but insisted it was important to remember more than 66% voted in favour of allowing abortion in the Republic of Ireland in 2018.

Fliers circulated at masses this weekend reaffirm the church’s view the “right to life for all human beings begins at every stage of development”.

They also claim a 2021 government review of how the legislation operates was too narrow as it looked at “the mechanics of Ireland’s abortion regime” but not “the human experience” because “the State does not ask why so many women sought an abortion”.

Official figures indicate more than 28,000 abortions were carried out here between 2019 and the end of last year.

The church also hit out at terminology used in the review. It claimed using the term “healthcare” to describe the termination of a pregnancy “is an abuse of language”.

Recommendations around the introduction of safe access zones to limit demonstrations near centres providing abortion services and on decriminalising abortion by repealing a law threatening healthcare professionals with prosecution for aiding or abetting abortions, were also criticised by the church.​

It said parishioners can further support women and “restore the recognition of the right to life of unborn children” through prayer, being confident sharing “pro-life values” and being “present to women in crisis pregnancy”.

“We remain convinced that the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018 will, in due course, be repealed,” one leaflet available at masses this weekend says.

Recommendations from the Irish Government’s review are to be discussed at the Oireachtas Health Committee before changes to abortion laws are considered.

NWCI director Orla O’Connor said the review was evidence-based and sought the views of women who had abortions, those who tried to access services and views from service providers. She said the Government committed to safety zone legislation and this was vital to women and healthcare workers.

“In terms of being true to the repeal vote and allowing access to abortion, it is important we look at the barriers that are there for people.

“Since the vote, the WHO [World Health Organisation] has produced their guidelines, based on evidence in terms of how abortion care should be provided, and they recommended mandatory waiting periods should be removed.

“They also recommended the removal of gestational limits, which in Ireland is 12 weeks. It said there isn’t a medical need for these types of restrictions.”

The review found there was an “uneven geographic coverage” of service providers.

Its recommendations included replacing the mandatory three-day waiting period to access a termination with a new mandatory obligation on doctors “to advise the pregnant woman she has a statutory right to a reflection period, which she may exercise, at her own discretion”.