'Absolutely heartbreaking' - father and two sons killed in Cork shooting

A father and two adult sons have died in a horrific shooting in Cork..

The incident is being treated by Gardai as a double murder-suicide.

The shooting took place near a farm outside Kanturk in north Cork shortly before 7am and is understood to have erupted following a disagreement over an inheritance involving local farmland. The tragedy claimed the lives of Timothy ‘Tadhg’ O’Sullivan (59), and his sons Mark (25) and Diarmuid (23).

One man apparently armed himself with a firearm following the dispute and fatally wounded another man.

When a third man intervened to try and prevent further bloodshed, further shots were fired.

An older man was critically wounded at this stage.

The older man's wife, who is in her 60s, managed to escape the house outside Assolas, between Castlemagner and Kanturk, and raised the alarm.

The woman is understood to have been battling serious health issues over recent times.

The traumatised woman is being comforted by relatives and friends.

Gardai rushed to the scene supported by armed units shortly after 7am.

Both the Regional Armed Support Unit and the Emergency Response Unit were deployed to the scene.

The area was sealed-off with a double security cordon as Gardai prevented all traffic from entering an area 1km around the isolated farmyard property which is located down a long laneway off the Castlemagner-Kanturk road.

Specially trained Garda negotiators were deployed but were unable to make contact with anyone in the property.

A strict day-long media blackout was imposed by Gardai as they dealt with the incident.

Garda patrols, Garda dog handler units and two helicopters were assisting with the operation.

Paramedic units were also on standby at the scene.

Both the Garda helicopter and the Irish Coast Guard helicopter were deployed to the scene in support.

The Coast Guard helicopter landed on the local Castlemagner GAA field which was used as an operations base.

Tragically, when armed Gardai eventually entered the property, one young man was found with fatal gunshot injuries in a bedroom of the property.

He was the only person found in the house.

A distance away, by an historic old fort surrounded by farmland, Gardai later located the bodies of a man in his 20s and a man in his late 50s.

All three displayed signs of gunshot injuries.

It is understood Gardai recovered a legally held firearm at the scene.

One Garda described the scene as "absolutely heartbreaking - the worst I have ever had to deal with."

The area remains sealed off pending a full examination by Garda Technical Bureau staff.Detectives have also requested the assistance of the State Pathologist.

Full post mortem examinations will be conducted at Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Tuesday.Gardai also began door-to-door inquiries throughout the area to determine if anyone had heard or seen anything unusual in the 24 hours before the horrific incident.

Gardai stressed that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Kanturk and Castlemagner locals expressed deep shock at the tragedy in the quiet farming community.

"I can't believe it," local man Pa Murphy said.

"I saw all the Gardai around the place and the helicopters flying overhead but no one knew what was happening."

"The entire village is shocked that lives were lost."