‘Absolutely tragic’ – toddler dies after being struck by car in driveway of his Co Cork home

An 18-month-old baby boy has died after he was struck by a car in the driveway of his home in Skibbereen in West Cork on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 5pm in Tralispean in Skibbereen.

An investigation has been launched by gardaí, however the incident is being treated as a tragic accident.

Gardaí and the fire brigade attended at the scene within minutes after the alarm was raised.

The toddler was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. However, he died a short time later.

A post mortem will take place today.

"Shortly after 5pm on Tuesday 25th January 2022, Gardaí from Skibbereen and Emergency Services attended at the scene of an incident near Skibbereen, Co Cork,” a garda statement read.

"A toddler sustained serious injuries after being stuck by a car on the driveway of a house. He was taken from the scene by Ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he has since been pronounced dead.”

The Coroner has been notified and a inquest will take place in due course.

Paul Hayes, a local independent councillor for West Cork said he just learned of the accident late last night following a meeting.

“It’s absolutely tragic,” he told Independent.ie.

“Clearly it was an accident. As a parent myself I can’t comprehend what it must be like for the family and the driver as well.”

“I offer my condolences,” Mr Hayes added.

Local Skibbereen Fine Gael councillor and former Mayor Karen Coakley also offered her sympathies to the family. "It's just the most heart-breaking situation. Everyone in the community is just devastated for the family and our thoughts and prayers are with them," she said.

"I live in town, and I saw all the emergency services going through town yesterday at 5pm, and then of course the news broke late yesterday evening, and I think we all knew because there were so many vehicles that it was something really serious, but nothing would prepare you for a tragedy involving a little child."

Cllr Coakley said that the local Skibbereen community has been left deeply saddened at the death of the toddler. Tralispean where the incident happened yesterday is a couple of miles outside Skibbereen.

"It is an absolute tragedy, it is hard to comprehend that such a thing could happen. Everybody is just heartbroken. Our heartfelt sympathies to the family.”