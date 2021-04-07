Adam Wilson, from Tyrone, and Dundalk man Michael McMahon killed in Louth three-vehicle crash

Two died in the crash in Co Louth (Niall Carson/PA)

Police in the Republic of Ireland are appealing for witnesses after two men were killed in a three-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning.

One of the men was 35-year-old Adam Wilson from the village of Gortin in Co Tyrone. Another, 54-year-old Michael McMahon from Greenacres in Dundalk, was also killed in the crash.

The incident happened on the Ardee Link Road in the town of Dunleer at around 8am on Tuesday.

Two other men remain in hospital, one of whom it is believed remains in a critical condition.

The Garda have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dash-cam footage to contact them.