Adrian Dunbar and top Orangeman Mervyn Gibson split over Ireland in 2121

Senior Orange Order member Rev Mervyn Gibson has revealed he’s looking forward to a united Ireland — when the Republic rejoins the UK.

He’s one of several prominent Northern Ireland figures included in a feature published in Dublin’s Irish Times newspaper, in which well-known figures from north and south were invited to share their hopes and expectations for Ireland’s next century.

The Grand Secretary of the Orange Lodge of Ireland predicted that the Republic will — a hundred years from now — have returned to the United Kingdom it left in 1921. Rev Gibson predicted “the ending of partition in 2055, when the then Republic of Ireland rejoined the UK”.

“The Republic’s economy had imploded following the collapse of the European Union ... the choices were to become economically dependent on China or reunify the island under one of the world’s top economies,” he said.

By 2121, the Orange leader predicted: “The king will lead the 66th celebrations of reunification by visiting all 32 counties...”

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar reckoned that by 2121: “I expect Ireland to be unified and at peace with herself. Irish unification and freedom after hundreds of years is in our DNA, it is in effect a big part of who we have become to ourselves and the world.

“I believe that Fine Gael and Fianna Fail will have merged and Sinn Fein will be the main party if they adhere to forward-thinking ideas,” the Fermanagh man told the newspaper.

His fellow Northern Irish actor James Nesbitt hoped for reconciliation: “What will be different will be the politics and the structure.

“After the ‘great debate’ of the 2020s and 2030s the words ‘unionism’ and ‘nationalism’ will have disappeared from discourse, to be replaced with a sense of togetherness and a unity of the people,” the Coleraine man said.

“Not only on this island, but across a new commonwealth of nations sharing common goals and created by agreement rather than by coercion or imperialism.”

The article also interviewed Baroness Paisley, who said; “My greatest hope for the next 100 years of our province — if Christ’s return is beyond that time — is that we will not forget the benefits we have as a result of freedom of faith nor will we stand on the sidelines and allow the 10 Commandments to become so diluted they no longer form the basis of the laws which govern our society.”