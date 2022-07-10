Aer Lingus ‘Mystery Flight’ among 13 flights cancelled at Dublin Airport so far today

Six Aer Lingus flights, including a “Mystery Flight” are among 13 trips which have been cancelled at Dublin Airport today.

The airline was forced to cancel two return trips due to depart this afternoon from Dublin and return this evening, due to Covid-related staff illness – the EI642/643 to Prague and the EI656/657 to Frankfurt.

The EI115/114 return to Philadelphia was also cancelled due to technical issues.

A 1.30pm ‘Mystery Flight’ also appeared on the cancellation information for a time this morning.

The 12pm Eurowings flight from Dublin to Cologne Bonn, EW397, the 4.44pm British Airways flight to London, BA829 and the 10.50pm Flyone flight to Chisinau, Moldova, FIA712 are also not going ahead.

Meanwhile, the 11.15am Eurowings flight from Cologne Bonn, EW 396, the 4pm British Airways flight from London, BA830 and the 10.05pm Flyone flight from Chisinau, Moldova, FIA711 have also been cancelled.

Aer Lingus has attributed recent cancellations to “operational reasons”, as it continues to deal with Covid-19 cases among staff and industrial action abroad.

Independent.ie contacted Aer Lingus for information on the destination of the ‘Mystery Flight’ today, but the airline did not shed further light on what it meant. It has since disappeared from the cancellation updates and it is unclear whether it was in reference to one of the other cancelled flights.

The airline said: “Due to a spike in Covid cases, Aer Lingus has been forced to cancel two return flights today, Sunday 10th July.

“Additionally due to a technical issue one return flight has been cancelled today, Sunday 10th July.

“Just over 1% of Aer Lingus flights have been impacted by cancellations in June and July.

“Aer Lingus wishes to apologise to those impacted and teams at the airline are working to re-accommodate impacted passengers on the next available services as efficiently as possible. Impacted passengers will be contacted directly by Aer Lingus.”

Independent.ie also revealed in recent days, that the airline is now using a “third party” to fly some routes.