‘Age is no obstacle,’ insists former Kerry manager Mick O’Dwyer (86) as he weds long-time partner from Co Tyrone

Legendary Kerry football manager Mick O’Dwyer pictured at his wedding to Geraldine McGirr from Tyrone in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney, on Friday.

Former Kerry football manager Mick O’Dwyer (86) has said he is “madly in love” after marrying his long-term partner Geraldine McGirr (65) on Friday.

Asked how he was feeling the morning after saying “I do”, he said: “It’s so far, so good.”

Speaking exclusively to the Sunday Independent, O’Dwyer, the most successful Gaelic football manager of all time, who won eight All-Ireland titles with Kerry, said the 21-year age gap has proved no obstacle in the face of the couple’s love.

“I have never cared about age. I played football into an old age and I always enjoyed playing it. Age doesn’t matter in life. It’s all about how you feel inside,” he said.

“If you are happy to be with any individual, at any age, then I think it’s a great opportunity. It’s great to be married again and I have no doubt it will continue for a number of years to come.”

He said the pair met “several years ago on the social scene”.

“Geraldine is a wonderful woman and we became great friends. We are madly in love and very happy and that’s why we decided to get married.”

O’Dwyer’s late wife, Mary Carmel, died in 2012. He said it never stopped him from believing he would find love again.

“In life, as you know yourself, you never know what is going to happen from day to day, so it’s great it has worked out,” he added. His bride said she is “happy and delighted”.

When asked what made her fall in love with O’Dwyer, she said: “What is not to fall for with Micko? We get on brilliantly and we bounce off one another quite well. I have no interest in sport, but we are great together.”

Of her own romantic journey, she added: “I never thought I’d find love again, but I was hoping — and it’s great. You never know what’s around the corner and you never know who you are going to meet.”

She echoed O’Dwyer’s words, saying: “Age is absolutely nothing to do with love. It’s just how you feel that is important. We are like teenagers going around together. In our body we are old but in our spirit we are in our twenties.”

The couple wed in front of developer Michael O’Flynn, a long-time friend of O’Dwyer, and Carmel Aspell, a long-time friend of the bride. The wedding took place in the Great Southern and the four celebrated in the Killarney Royal Hotel. They will honeymoon in Co Waterford.