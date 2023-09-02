Allegations of blackmail, sexual harassment and explicit messages – explosive Irish dancing lawsuit

Jamie Hodges is making a series of claims about dance school operator Meagan McGough

Meagan McGough who said she is ‘vigorously defending’ the lawsuit being taken by dance instructor Jamie Hodges

A court case involving explosive claims of sexual harassment, explicit text messages and blackmail is set to further upset the world of Irish dancing, which is already in shock from the “feis fixing” scandal.

The case involves a five-time world champion Irish dancer-turned-instructor who is suing the owner of a US-based dancing academy.

He claims she repeatedly sexually harassed him and then fired him when he rejected her advances.

In the action, dance instructor Jamie Hodges makes a series of extraordinary claims about the alleged conduct of Meagan McGough, including that the married school of Irish dancing operator repeatedly pursued him for sex against his wishes while he worked for her.

In a legal filing, lawyers for Mr Hodges cite a string of sexually explicit WhatsApp messages allegedly sent to him by Ms McGough in support of his claims.

The instructor is seeking damages for alleged sexual harassment, retaliation, assault and battery, infliction of emotional distress and wrongful termination. Ms McGough has flatly denied his claims.

Meagan McGough who said she is ‘vigorously defending’ the lawsuit being taken by dance instructor Jamie Hodges

In response, legal papers filed by her lawyers this week seeking the dismissal of the case claim Mr Hodges seduced their client and that it was he who pursued a sexual relationship, not the other way around.

They also claim Mr Hodges engaged in numerous previous sexual relationships with colleagues to advance his career.

The filing alleges he was a willing participant in the sexual encounters complained of and attempted to blackmail Ms McGough into leaving her husband by threatening to file the lawsuit.

Ms McGough is a high-profile figure in the world of Irish dancing, running the McGough Academy School of Irish Dance in New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Records filed in an unrelated court case in Ireland purport to show she was the original complainant to the Irish Dancing Commission, An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG), about “feis fixing”, the alleged collusion of Irish dance instructors and adjudicators to fix the outcome of competitions.

The lawsuit taken against her by Mr Hodges is not connected to that controversy, which led to the suspension of 12 dance teachers and judges.

Mr Hodges is a Bristol-based former world champion who once ran a lucrative dance instruction business of his own.

His lawsuit against Ms McGough and her company, filed with the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, is the latest of a series of civil cases he has been involved in.

He recently successfully sued a former friend for slander in the High Court in London over false claims he groomed young students with a view to having sex with them when they reached the age of consent.

However, he was unsuccessful in a 2020 New York defamation action against a dancing teachers organisation. That case centred on the reading out at a meeting of an email containing allegations, vehemently denied by Mr Hodges, that he sent a sexually explicit video involving a naked woman to two girls.

Mr Hodges also issued proceedings against the CLRG in Dublin in 2021, taking issue with the organisation’s handling of that matter, but the case has not been progressed.

In his complaint, Mr Hodges’s lawyers said he began working as a consultant or contractor at Ms McGough’s academy in July 2018 at a rate of $125 (€115) an hour, and in September of the following year took up a more permanent role as a teacher on the same rate.

His duties included individual lessons, group classes, weekend workshops, choreography for competitions, substitute teaching, assisting Ms McGough with the management of the academy and attending business meetings.

The filing said the academy was world-renowned for the success of its dancers in international competitions.

Jamie Hodges is suing Meagan McGough

In the filing, it is claimed that although Ms McGough regularly sexually harassed him, he felt pressured to continue his working relationship with her as he felt his future as a dance instructor depended on his success at the academy.

The legal filing outlined a series of alleged incidents involving unwanted sexual contact, including occasions where Mr Hodges claims Ms McGough attempted to remove his clothing against his wishes. It states Mr Hodges rejected her advances.

On another occasion, it alleges Ms McGough jumped into bed with him and attempted to perform a sex act.

Also outlined were the contents of several sexually explicit WhatApp messages allegedly sent by Ms McGough.

The filing claims Ms McGough sent Mr Hodges photos of herself naked and a partially nude photo of her with another woman.

According to Mr Hodges’s lawyers, the dance instructor told Ms McGough last October that her harassment of him was “getting out of control” and that he needed to leave the dance academy in December.

They say she later apologised for “getting out of hand” and promised to stop her alleged behaviour.

The filing said Mr Hodges decided to stay after receiving this assurance and due to feelings of guilt about the prospect of leaving his students.

However, his lawyers claim the harassment resumed in the form of sexually explicit messages before things came to a head on January 23 this year.

According to the filing, Ms McGough terminated his employment that day, telling him: “If you are so uncomfortable, you should leave.”

It further alleges Ms McGough engaged in “post-employment retaliation”, posting “slanderous and defamatory” statements about Mr Hodges on an Irish dancing blog. Mr Hodges’s lawyers said he was left feeling “extremely humiliated, degraded, victimised, embarrassed and emotionally distressed”.

However, in an answer to his complaint, lawyers for Ms McGough said their client denied Mr Hodges’s allegations.

They claimed he was a “serial litigant” whose case should be dismissed as it was “not brought in good faith”.

“To the extent that the plaintiff and Meagan McGough had a consensual sexual relationship, it was the plaintiff [and not Meagan McGough] that seduced and pursued such a relationship with Meagan McGough,” her lawyers said.

The defence filing went on to claim Mr Hodges had “pursued and engaged in numerous sexual relationships with prior colleagues for the purposes of his own professional advancement and pecuniary interest”.

Other allegations include that he took Ms McGough’s mobile phone without her permission and tampered with and deleted text messages between them.

Her lawyers also argue the complaint should be barred from proceeding because Mr Hodges attempted to blackmail her “by attempting to induce her to leave her husband under the threat of plaintiff filing this action”.

They further claim that the “words and conduct” complained of by Mr Hodges “were not unwelcome” and had been “taken out of context” in his complaint and “editorialised in a manner to disguise their true intentions”.

Contacted by the Irish Independent, Mr Hodges said: “I have never had any form of a relationship with her.”

He also said he had hoped his lawsuit would not attract publicity and that he wanted nothing to do with the world of Irish dancing any more.

Contacted for comment, Ms McGough said: “As you can see, I am vigorously defending the lawsuit.”