Alleged Islamic State member Lisa Smith refused bail

Lisa Smith was arrested on Sunday at Dublin Airport.

Former Defence Forces member and alleged member of ISIS Lisa Smith has been refused bail at a court in Dublin on Wednesday.

The judge, Justice Colin Daly, said evidence brought by prosecution informed his decision, as her history indicates she may be a flight risk if granted bail.

She has been remanded to Cloverhill women's prison.

Her representative requested she be separated from the general prison population for her own safety. She will reappear in court four on December 11.

The 38-year-old Irish citizen was arrested on Sunday at Dublin Airport on suspicion of terrorist offences. She had been deported from Turkey with her young daughter.

Smith had travelled to Syria in 2015 to join the so-called Islamic State group.

Police had their time to question her extended by a further 24 hours on Tuesday, before charging her at around 10.20am on Wednesday.