Almost 30 Ukrainians being treated for mystery illness at refugee centre in Republic of Ireland

Medical teams are hopeful they will have preliminary test results within 24 hours to indicate the nature of the illness involved

Local GPs and paramedics attended the facility as a precautionary measure. Photo: Stock image

Almost 30 Ukrainians at a refugee centre in the Republic of Ireland are being treated for a mystery illness.

The individuals - all based at a facility in north Cork - complained of feeling unwell on Saturday with several saying their symptoms worsened overnight.

The symptoms ranged from headaches, nausea, dizziness and high temperatures to coughing.

A group of 47 Ukrainian refugees had arrived over the past 36 hours at an emergency rest centre at Banteer in north Cork.

All are understood to have arrived in Ireland over recent days after travelling here from Ukraine and bordering countries.

As a precautionary measure, both local GPs and paramedics attended the Banteer facility.

Assessments are now underway by the medical teams in a bid to determine the precise nature and source of the mystery illness.

While full Covid-19 precautions are being taken, coronavirus is not believed to be the primary suspect.

Cork is currently in the grip of major bouts of ordinary flu and cold outbreaks.

Cold and flu medications sales across some parts of Cork have soared by over 80% over recent weeks.

A stomach bug has also been reported in patients at a number of Cork GP surgeries.

Medical teams are also investigating whether the individuals at the complex may have potentially contracted a form of gastroenteritis.

None of the individuals are reported to be seriously ill, though the situation is being assessed and some may be referred to hospital for precautionary expert tests.

In a statement, Cork County Council said they were working with the HSE and support agencies to address the issue.

"A total of 46 Ukrainian refugees were placed in emergency rest centre accommodation in Banteer on Saturday (April 16)," a spokesperson said.

"A number of refugees complained of feeling unwell upon arrival.

“Medical assistance was called immediately and medical help was present on site overnight.

“The HSE's Public Health Unit has been mobilised and the centre currently has restricted access while the matter is being addressed."

Full medical and support facilities are being provided at the centre with doctors closely liaising with refugee agencies and the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Medical teams are hopeful they will have preliminary test results within 24 hours to indicate the nature of the illness involved and medications are being provided.