Almost £700k of speeding fines unpaid in NI, with cross-border motorists among biggest culprits

Each speeding fine is worth £60 plus a further £5 offender levy

At least £680,000 in speeding fines have gone unpaid in Northern Ireland over the past four years, with cross-border motorists from the Republic among the biggest culprits.

The PSNI said there had been 10,580 cases since the beginning of 2019 wherein speeding detections had to be cancelled because of non-UK vehicles or drivers.

Around 44% of these were in just two districts, both of which have high levels of cross-border traffic, according to figures released under the Freedom of Information Act.

There was a total of 2,391 speeding fines written off in the district of Derry City and Strabane, the PSNI said, with each fine normally levied at the rate of £60.

A further 2,267 cases had to be dropped in the district of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon because the car or driver was registered in a different jurisdiction.

A total of 1,279 speeding detections were cancelled in the Belfast district, while another 1,747 cases were abandoned in the district of Fermanagh and Omagh.

The number of non-UK vehicles caught speeding in Northern Ireland has declined in recent years, with a total of 4,540 cases recorded in 2019.

That dropped to 2,963 cases the following year, when significant restrictions were in place on both sides of the border due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There were 3,077 cases of non-UK drivers or cars caught for speeding last year, while in the first four months of 2022 there have been 1,062 such detections.

Most of the cancelled fines from the past four years were through the Road Safety Partnership, with 10,493 individual cases.

A further 87 cases were detected by the PSNI but also had to be dropped because of the non-UK registration of the vehicle or driver.

With each speeding fine worth £60 plus a further £5 offender levy, the estimated lost revenue is in the order of £687,000.

However, some cases would have attracted even higher fines if they had gone to court, the PSNI said in a statement.

The highest number of cancelled detections occurred in the months of January, August and September, according to the data, with around 350 cases per month.

Much lower rates were recorded in April and December, when there were on average 200 abandoned cases in each month.

Road Policing Inspector Andrew McLean said: “Excessive speed for the conditions is the single biggest killer of people on our roads.

“The reality is that cars rarely cause collisions and roads rarely cause collisions; people cause collisions.

“For those drivers who ignore the road safety message, they are likely to encounter local police and Road Policing officers on the motorways, main roads and country roads, on any day of the week, carrying out speed-enforcement operations.”