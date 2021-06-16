A Malaysian judge has overturned the coroner's ruling of death by misadventure in the case of Nóra Quoirin, an Irish-French teenager that died in a jungle resort in 2019.

Judge Azizul Azumi Adnan overturned the initial ruling of death by misadventure and ruled that there should be an open verdict in the case. Mr Adnan said that “in the interest of justice” the ruling will be overturned to an open verdict. The judge said that "there was no credible evidence to support any other verdict”.

This could clear the way for the family of Nóra to pursue another police investigation into her death in the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on August 4, 2019.

Nora’s family had said the coroner’s initial ruling of death by misadventure had left them “utterly disappointed”.

The family believe Nóra would not have wandered out into the jungle on her own and believe she was abducted from the cottage which they were staying in.

After an extensive search involving hundreds of volunteers, sniffer dogs and police helicopters, Nóra’s body was found nine days after she went missing on August 13, beside a stream on a palm oil estate about 1.6 miles from the resort.

Nóra’s mother, Maebh, said the family always believed the verdict of misadventure was made in error.

After examining the evidence, the high court judge today said there was “overwhelming evidence that it would have been fairly difficult if not highly improbable to conclude that Nóra could have died by misadventure,” Maebh said on RTÉ News at One.

“He detailed the complexity of the terrain that she would have had to make her way through, and how difficult it would have been for her to get out of the site where we were staying.

“Critically for us, he took the time to recognise who Nóra was. He spent time explaining to everyone how her physical, and especially mental and psychological constraints, would have made all of those things highly improbable,” Maebh said.

For those reasons, the judge overturned the misadventure ruling and declared it an open verdict.

An open verdict means there is insufficient proof to conclude any other type of verdict, “be that misadventure, homicide or otherwise,” Maebh explained.

In the absence of sufficient proof leading to any other verdict, the court is bound to rule an open verdict.

Maebh said that this ruling was what the family wanted because, “after listening to all of the evidence put before the court during the main inquest, we realised it was going to be impossible to push for more than that.

“We still feel the circumstances surrounding Nóra’s death were suspicious but in terms of what’s legally available to us, an open verdict was incredibly important in our quest for justice for Nóra, and that’s what we got today,” Maebh said.

Nóra’s mother said the family will digest the fact that “an element of justice has been served” and said “we’re very pleased with the outcome today”.

Maebh said the family have been on an “incredibly difficult journey'' but it is a fight that they “gladly take on in honour of Nóra”.

“There’s no getting away from the devastation and sadness but we are determined to fight together as a family and today is a big day and an important day in helping us on that journey of healing,” Maebh said.

Police believed she climbed out of the cottage window on her own, with no evidence of any foul play, but Nóra’s parents said she was likely kidnapped because she had mental and physical disabilities and would not have wandered off on her own.

Nóra was only wearing underwear when she went missing, but her body was found naked.

The coroner’s inital inquest ruled that Nóra died from internal bleeding and starvation after becoming lost due to disorientation possibly caused by new surroundings.

“I ruled that there was no-one involved in the death of Nóra Anne. It is more probable than not that she died by misadventure, i.e. that she had gone out of the [cottage] on her own and subsequently got lost in the abundant palm oil plantation,” coroner Maimoonah Aid said earlier this year.

