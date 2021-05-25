Andrew McGinley says HSE has yet to speak to his wife Deirdre Morley about review of her treatment to date

Deirdre Morley has told her husband she has had no contact from the HSE in relation to a review of the treatment she received under their care.

On Thursday, Ms Morley, a former pediatric nurse, was found not guilty by reason of insanity of the murder of her children Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla McGinley (3).

Her husband Andrew McGinley and her family were unaware of her mental health deterioration in the lead up to the children’s deaths and in court it emerged that she had kept details of her treatment and medication from them.

Speaking to Independent.ie’s InFocus podcast, Mr McGinley revealed that his wife is now sharing all information with him and her family and that to date, she has had no contact from the HSE about a review of her treatment.

Mr McGinley was referring to a statement from the HSE, released last week after he raised a number of concerns about his wife’s treatment in the lead up to the children’s deaths.

In the statement, the HSE said that in the event of “a serious incident” it responds as “part of a coordinated inter-agency response team” that can involve other relevant organisations such as the gardaí and Tusla.

Mr McGinley said he would expect that the “deaths of three children at the hands of a parent who was in their care” is an incident serious enough to warrant an inter-agency response. “They haven't even spoken to the patient,” he said.

“At this stage Dee is sharing everything with us as a family. So if they speak to us, then I would have that information.”

Mr McGinley said that if an inter-agency team has carried out a review of the case, he is not aware of it.

Mr McGinley said he would “welcome the response of the inter-agency response team” but has no details of any probe they have initiated. “Hopefully they'll then be able to issue that response either to Dee or to myself,” he added.

