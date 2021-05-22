Andrew McGinley: ‘What drives me is keeping my children’s legacy alive... their lives were so short’

In an interview with Catherine Fegan, Andrew McGinley outlines the charity projects that keep driving him forward in the name of his children

‘It more or less started hours after Conor, Darragh and Carla died,” says father-of-three Andrew McGinley. “I started thinking about the last time I saw them, the last time I held them, the last time I kissed them. I thought about the last promises that I made to them. That’s what’s driving me on now, those three promises that I made .”