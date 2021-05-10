Another account linked to Eoghan Harris is blocked

Columnist used Twitter to target journalists

Another Twitter account has been suspended permanently by the social media company in the fallout from the termination of controversial Sunday Independent columnist Eoghan Harris’s contract with the paper.

Mr Harris, who had been writing for the paper for more than 20 years, was told last week he would no longer be allowed to write for it after it emerged he was involved in a fake Twitter account that went against the transparency expected by the publication.

The Twitter account, under the name of Barbara J Pym, pushed Mr Harris’s strong political views and frequently targeted journalists whose writing went against his opinions.

In the days that followed, up to nine accounts linked to the Barbara J Pym account have been suspended by Twitter. The latest one, called Northern Whig, was suspended yesterday.

Mr Harris has denied operating the Northern Whig Twitter account, which was being followed by the Barbara J Pym account, but has said he has a good idea who was behind it.

Another suspended account was known as Dolly White.

Again, Mr Harris said he was not involved in that account but that it was controlled by a former student of his.

The Northern Whig account was active until Saturday night but was then suspended by Twitter at the same time it was being named in yesterday’s Sunday Independent by editor Alan English in an article explaining why Mr Harris’s contract had been terminated. Suspicions first arose that Mr Harris was involved in the Barbara J Pym account on Saturday, May 1, when it posted a tweet containing information about a major poll conducted by the paper on public attitudes to a united Ireland.

Only certain Sunday Independent writers and columnists were aware of the statistics quoted in the tweet, and Mr Harris later informed the Sunday Independent that he was one of the account’s founders after being asked about it by senior editors.

“On Friday, Twitter suspended an account — created in February 2020 under the name Barbara J Pym. It frequently accused — with no evidence — respected journalists and others of being ‘Provos’ spewing ‘sectarian bile’,” wrote Mr English yesterday.

“Eoghan Harris has admitted being ‘one of the founders’ of the account,” he added. In an interview with Sarah McInerney on Drivetime on RTÉ Radio 1 on Friday, Mr Harris defended the Barbara J Pym account, saying that although he had a prominent newspaper column he “couldn’t really visit my readers every week with all of the stuff in Northern Ireland I wanted to address”.

Mr Harris said he had been a friend of senior loyalist figures such as David Ervine and a friend of Gusty Spence.

A spokeswoman for Twitter said the practice of ‘platform manipulation’ was strictly prohibited under Twitter rules.

“The accounts referenced were permanently suspended for violating the Twitter rules on platform manipulation and spam,” the spokeswoman said, adding that Twitter also suspended eight accounts “linked” to the Barbara J Pym account for violating its policies.