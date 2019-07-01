The road was closed after the incident in the early hours of Monday (Niall Carson/PA)

Appeal for witnesses after man killed in hit-and-run BelfastTelegraph.co.uk A man has died after a hit-and-run in Limerick. https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/appeal-for-witnesses-after-man-killed-in-hitandrun-38268925.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/article38268924.ece/bb43a/AUTOCROP/h342/bpanews_a68842cf-1465-4ae9-8c38-b4946598c42b_1

Email

A man has died after a hit-and-run in Limerick.

Gardai are investigating the incident, which happened in Hyde Road at around 4.40am on Monday.

The man, in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident, a black Mitsubishi Shogun 4×4, failed to stop.

The man’s body remained at the scene pending a technical examination, and the road was closed,, with diversions in place.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone in the area around the time of the incident, who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340.

Press Association