Armagh man denies confessing to Garda detective's murder, trial told

The Co Armagh man accused of the murder of a police officer in the Republic denied in Garda interviews that he made a confession to his flatmate's girlfriend, Dublin's Central Criminal Court has heard.

The jury in the trial of Aaron Brady (29) has been hearing evidence of Garda interviews carried out with the accused after he was arrested in Dublin in relation to the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

Gardai gave evidence he was detained by members of the Emergency Response Unit in 2018 before being arrested on suspicion of murder.

The court heard that in a later Garda interview a statement from Molly Staunton, the girlfriend of his flatmate while he lived in New York, was put to him.

The jury was told he replied: "I don't accept any conversation took place with Molly Staunton that I confessed to the offence I am arrested for."

Brady has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Donohoe (41) in the line of duty at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

The accused, of New Road in Crossmaglen, also denies robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques.

Yesterday the jury heard evidence of the arrest of Mr Brady and subsequent Garda interviews carried out in 2018.

A number of gardai were called to give evidence in relation to interviews carried out with the accused while he was in custody.

Det Gda Jim McGovern of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) agreed that he read out a number of statements to the accused previously taken from him in 2013.

The court heard that Brady told gardai: "I remember being here... and giving a statement and anything other than that is going to be 'no comment' unless there's anything incorrect or shouldn't be so."

Det Sgt Paul Gill gave evidence that on March 2, 2018 he carried out an interview with the accused. The court heard that a statement from Molly Staunton was put to Brady and he was asked who she is.

The jury was told that the accused responded: "I don't accept any conversation took place with Molly Staunton that I confessed to the offence I am arrested for."

Ms Staunton has given evidence in the trial that she heard the accused say he had shot a cop.

Mr McGovern was recalled to give evidence in relation to an interview he conducted along with Det Sgt Mark Phillips of the NBCI, now a Garda Inspector, on March 3, 2018.

The court heard it was put to Brady if he wished to say anything in relation to the incident, and that he replied: "I just want to state I deny any involvement in relation to the offence for which I'm being detained."

He was asked if he wished to make any changes to his statement and he replied: "I strongly deny any involvement in the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

"I strongly deny any confession to the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe and any other offence put to me here in interview."

Mr Justice Michael White also told the jury it is "likely" the prosecution case will finish by Friday of this week and there is a possibility of one more US witness giving evidence in the trial, which would require an afternoon sitting.

The jury was told they are "certainly coming into the closing stages of the trial".