Armagh man Ronan Hughes due in extradition court on Essex lorry deaths charges

Ronan Hughes, from Co Armagh, was detained in the Irish Republic on Monday after the execution of a European Arrest Warrant.

Ronan Hughes

A man is due in court to face extradition proceedings over the alleged manslaughter of 39 migrants found in a refrigerated lorry container in Essex.

Ronan Hughes, of Co Armagh in Northern Ireland, is due before Dublin’s High Court to face 39 counts of manslaughter, as well as immigration offences, Essex Police said.

The 40-year-old was detained on Monday following the execution of a European arrest warrant in the Irish Republic.

The 39 Vietnamese nationals were found in a lorry container parked on an industrial estate in Grays on October 23 last year.

Ten teenagers, including two 15-year-old boys, were among those found dead.

On April 8, Maurice Robinson, 25, of Craigavon in Northern Ireland, pleaded guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter at the Old Bailey in London.

He previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and acquiring criminal property at the same court on November 25.

He is due to be sentenced at a later date.

In February, Eamonn Harrison, of Mayobridge, Northern Ireland, was granted permission to appeal against his extradition to the UK under the terms of a European arrest warrant issued by Essex Police.

The 22-year-old is facing 39 manslaughter charges, one of human trafficking and one of assisting unlawful immigration.

A further hearing in Harrison’s case will be held in Dublin on Thursday May 7.