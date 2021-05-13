Armagh wedding couple’s Covid-threat reception marquee demolished

Conor Feehan, Amy Blaney and Ray Managh

Members of a wedding party on the Leopardstown Road in Dublin after gardai supervised the dismantling of a marquee. Pic: Mark Condren

A marquee erected for a wedding reception for a couple married in Co Armagh yesterday morning was taken down after a court order yesterday.

A heavy garda presence was in place around the halting site in Leopardstown, South Dublin, to ensure Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council could undertake the removal.

The parents of the couple had been told by a judge to take down the marquee they erected for an evening reception.

At least 20 Garda vehicles had been in place along the front of the halting site on the Leopardstown Road behind traffic cones.

The wedding limousine arrived back from Co Armagh at around 3pm and members of the wedding party could be seen outside the site walking up and down.

Public Order Unit vans as well as squad cars and traffic gardaí were on site and the operation caused a hold-up to traffic in the area. Gardaí arrived at around 2pm and the marquee was removed later in the afternoon.

“At the request of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, gardaí are at a location at Leopardstown Road where council officials are in the process of executing a circuit court order,” a Garda statement read.

The council said that “due to the unauthorised nature of the temporary structure and concern that the structure was to be used to facilitate a large-scale gathering, the council sought leave from the Dublin Circuit Civil Court for an order to remove the structure should the owners not do so themselves”.

“Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council can confirm that it carried out the removal of the temporary structure as per the court order,” it added.

Martin Collins, co-director of Traveller advocacy group Pavee Point, said “people can’t plead ignorance anymore”.

“Everybody knows the rules and regulations ... that large gatherings at this time is not acceptable,” he said.

“It’s highly dangerous and can be a super-spreader for Covid-19. All I can do is advise and plead with my community not to get involved or organise large gatherings – they are effectively playing Russian roulette with their lives”.

“We shouldn’t become complacent, and we haven’t defeated this virus. I encourage all Travellers to put their shoulders to the wheel and help the collective effort to fight this virus.”

Mr Collins wished to emphasise that “most Travellers are following the public health guidelines” but this behaviour is “quite frankly inexcusable”.

The Pavee Point representative said the wedding plans are “inexcusable and indefensible”.

Yesterday morning Judge Sinéad Ní Chulacháin granted Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council leave to hire an independent contractor to remove the marquee at Burton Park, Leopardstown Road, in south Dublin if defendants Michael and Johanna Connors refused to do it themselves.

The judge also told the local authority’s barrister Niall Flynn she would make an order restraining the Connors, and anyone else knowing about the court injunction, from interfering with independent contractor employees while demolishing the wedding marquee.

Mr Flynn, who appeared with solicitor Liz Neary for the council, said Mr Connors had told a council official he knew he was breaching tenancy and Covid-19 rules and regulations, but the reception at No 3 Burton Park, Leopardstown Road, Dublin 18, would go ahead.

“Council acting administration officer Liam Donovan was told by Mr Connors last evening that his son was getting married this morning in Co Armagh and the marquee was to facilitate the bridal party among 40 guests and would be going ahead,” Mr Flynn said.

He told the Circuit Civil Court that when told he was breaching regulations, Mr Connors replied: “I know all that. I know I’m breaching my tenancy but it is my son’s wedding and he has no other place to go.”

The council was also given leave to broadcast the court’s orders on national radio stations even as the bride and groom and their guests were on their way from Co Armagh for yesterday’s planned 6pm reception in Co Dublin.

Mr Donovan said the gardaí were supporting the council’s application and when he asked Mr Connors to take the marquee down he replied: “I can’t take it down. My son’s wedding is going ahead and I accept the consequences of not taking it down.”

Ms Neary, a solicitor in the legal department of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, said after the injunction application that the council would be moving immediately to take the marquee down or hire an independent contractor to do the work for it.

Judge Ní Chulacháin said she noticed from photos of the marquee taken by Mr Donovan there were 11 tables surrounded by chairs, enough chairs to accommodate more than 60 people.

Mr Flynn told the court the council considered the planned reception to be a breach of Covid-19 regulations as well as breaking a tenancy agreement. The local authority was also concerned about the lack of insurance cover.

Judge Ní Chulacháin gave the council leave to serve personal notice on Mr Connors and also pin up notices outlining details of the court’s orders.

The judge also directed that everyone associated with the reception, including the bridal party and guests, be warned they had been restrained from entering the marquee.