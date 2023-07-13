Armed gardaí on alert for Croagh Patrick pilgrimage site battle between feuding families

A special policing plan is to be put in place at Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo later this month amid fears a number of feuding families could be involved in violent clashes at the pilgrimage site.

Sources say that gardaí are closely monitoring the situation over concerns that individuals involved in a number of serious and complicated disputes could pitch up at the famous mountain under the guise of climbing it for charity.

Armed gardaí may patrol Croagh Patrick on Saturday, July 22, if the threat level is deemed to be severe enough on the day, sources said last night.

There is so much concern about potential violence that Westport gardaí are actively trying to determine who exactly will attend on the day and have requested information from officers nationwide about this.

The situation kicked off when an English-based former bareknuckle boxer and TV personality revealed on social media that he was going to climb what is known as Ireland’s holiest mountain to raise money for an orphanage.

This man is not involved in feuds or crime but sources say that some people involved in violent feuds, particularly in the west of Ireland, may take advantage of the high-profile personality’s fundraising rallying cry.

“There are no concerns around this individual at all but what has now happened is that there are people who have been effectively at war with each other saying that they are going to be at Croagh Patrick to raise funds for various charities on the day,” a source explained.

“They are ‘calling out’ other rivals to be in Co Mayo on the day and making challenges to each other – the big fear is that some of these rivals could come together on July 22 which could well mean extreme violence.”

Some of those who could attend the religious peak are involved in bitter family feuds in counties Clare, Galway and Mayo where there have been multiple violent incidents in the past year.

Last December, Ennis District Court heard that up to 10 families were involved in different disputes in that Co Clare town alone in which there has been a number of shooting incidents and other violence.

Detectives in Co Mayo and Co Galway are investigating multiple suspects under Operation Trinomial in an attempt to tackle feuding families in Connacht. With multiple family feuds ongoing, gardaí have been investigating incidents of petrol bomb attacks in which property has been severely damaged as well as car-ramming incidents and multiple death threats often made online.

“What is certain if individuals who are involved in these type of feuds turn up in numbers at Croagh Patrick on Sunday week it will not make for a very pleasant day for anyone,” a source said last night.

Last month, seven men were arrested and six were charged before the courts as part of a massive investigation involving 85 gardaí during searches in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo, and the Ballybane and Bohermore areas of Galway city.