Army bosses split over plans to bring back internment

Two senior Army commanders disagreed over proposals for the reintroduction of internment in Northern I reland in 1991 amid an horrific spiral in sectarian violence.

Secret files — released as part of the State Archives in Dublin — revealed the Irish Government was briefed that the General Officer Commanding in Northern Ireland Sir John Wilsey favoured the reintroduction of internment.

However, this was opposed by Brigadier General Mike Jackson who in November 1991 was the officer commanding the Belfast region with 39 Brigade.

Brig General Jackson would later become Chief of the General Staff.

A document dated September 11 1991, revealed that Ulster Unionist MP for Fermanagh-South Tyrone, Ken Maginnis, strongly supported the use of selective internment.

Irish diplomat Seán Farrell met with Mr Maginnis and sent a briefing of their conversation to the Republic’s Department of Foreign Affairs Anglo-Irish Division chief Seán Ó hUigínn on September 11.

“Maginnis declared himself appalled at the level of violence in Northern Ireland over recent months,” the memo noted.

“[He] was equally condemnatory of paramilitaries on both sides.

“He gave vent to his well-known line of the efficacy of the reintroduction of internment, narrowly focused.

“He claimed that both the GOC [General Wilsey] and the [RUC] Chief Constable favour its introduction.”

However, another confidential document revealed that it was believed the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Peter Brooke had cracked down on the military commanders who had signalled their support for the reintroduction of internment.

Mass internment — which was a major tool of Operation Demetrius launched in 1971 in Northern Ireland — proved a disaster for the Belfast Government and historians argued it ultimately provided a propaganda and recruitment bonanza for the IRA.

Almost 2,000 people were interned up until December 1975.

It was introduced by the unionist government in Belfast — but the backlash was so severe that Westminster suspended the Stormont Parliament and replaced it with direct rule.

On November 26, 1991, Declan Kelleher of the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs sent a briefing note about a meeting he had with Belfast-based journalist David McKittrick.

“McKittrick commented that the military source whom he quoted in favour of internment in his recent articles was the GOC Wilsey,” he wrote.

“On the other hand, Brigadier Mike Jackson had been opposed to internment when McKittrick raised it with him. McKittrick believes that Wilsey has been ‘sat on’ by Brooke in the wake of the articles.

“Opinion is divided within the RUC [McKittrick]. There is substantial support for internment at Superintendent and Chief Superintendent level. The Chief Constable, however, is keeping his options open. In calling for internment, Wilsey was probably trying to demonstrate, with an eye to the recent upsurge in paramilitary violence, the Army cannot be expected to operate ‘with one hand tied behind its back’.”