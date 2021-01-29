Arrest over Wattlebridge security alert

Discovery: A suspect device and ammunition were discovered by police in Fermanagh

A man has been arrested in the Republic over the Fermanagh Wattlebridge security alert.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on Thursday and is being questioned by officers from the Garda Special Detective Unit under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

"Gardai carried out a joint search operation with PSNI, Thursday January 28, in Cavan and arrested one man in relation to the operation.

"He is currently detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939 in Cavan Garda Station."

PSNI South Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Andy Freeburn added: “We know from speaking with the local community, it is clear the people responsible for the disruption, which lasted almost 12 days, have no support.

“At a time when the community finds itself battling a global health pandemic, the community shouldn’t find itself also battling road closures, hoax devices, public transport disruption and rogue claims about firing at a helicopter above homes. The actions of those responsible offer nothing to a community already under pressure. They are reckless and unwanted.

“No community should have to live under the threat of such violence.

“We continue to focus upon our investigation and we would ask anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area from January 13 to get in contact with us on 101.”

The two-week long alert began on January 13 when police responded to reports of a suspicious device left in the area.

The Continuity IRA (CIRA) claimed it opened fire on a police helicopter the following evening, however police denied this and later said a shot may have been fired at a passing private helicopter. However, the pilot was unaware of any such attack and no damage was found.

The CIRA claimed it tried to draw officers to the location for a gun attack.

Following the operation, involving both the Army and Gardai, the PSNI said a hoax device was left at a bus shelter.

Four rounds of ammunition were also recovered.

First Minister Arlene Foster branded those behind the incident as "crazy" saying had they succeeded the devastation would have been unthinkable.

She condemned the actions and urged the community to report any information to police.

The incident was not the first attempt by the CIRA to lure police to the Wattlebridge Road area.

In August 2019, while responding to a security alert, police and Army Technical Officers narrowly escaped injury when a bomb exploded on the main A3 Cavan Road as they were inspecting a hoax device.

Police have said the CIRA were also behind a booby trap device in Craigavon in July 2019 and an explosive device on a heavy goods vehicle in Lurgan in January 2020.