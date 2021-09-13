Article mocking Fianna Fail female representatives branded ‘disgraceful’

Politicians have united in criticism of an article in The Mail On Sunday newspaper in which the appearance of female parliamentarians was mocked.

Politicians have united in condemnation of an article in the Irish Mail On Sunday newspaper in which the outfits and appearance of female representatives at the Fianna Fail think-in were mocked and criticised.

Speaking at the Fine Gael think-in on Monday, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said: “We really shouldn’t be demeaning people based on what they wear or their appearance.

“It goes for women, it goes for men as well.”

The article was criticised across social media on Sunday.

The comment piece took aim at several female Fianna Fail parliamentarians and criticised their fashion choices and outfits at the party’s think-in in Cavan last week.

Senator Erin McGreehan, one of the women named in the article, said on Twitter: “I don’t know what is wrong with another human being that they could be so blatantly horrible to another human being.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“I am very upset by this.

“I’m not going to pretend words don’t matter.

“They do.

“Words and actions and attitude are everything and it is how people should be judged.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

On Sunday, Taoiseach Micheal Martin tweeted: “Why the need for such a personal, nasty and unkind article?”

“An article written in an attempt to demean women who takes politics seriously, and work hard to make people’s lives better.”

Speaking alongside Mr Varadkar, junior minister Hildegarde Naughton called it a “disgraceful” article.

“I feel it’s very disrespectful to women and coming from a woman it’s very disappointing.”