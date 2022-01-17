Ashling Murphy murder: Gardai seek information on man in black tracksuit with a large white stripe or writing on the side

Detectives have also appealed for everyone to stop sharing misinformed, inaccurate and dangerous messages.

Gardaí have this evening issued a description of a man they want to speak to in relation to the murder of Ashling Murphy, the 23-year-old teacher was was killed as she went for a run along the Grand Canal near her home in Tullamore.

In a statement this evening, the force issued a renewed appeal to the public who may have been in the area around Cappincur on Wednesday January 12 around 4pm.

“Did you see a man dressed in black tracksuit top (no hood), black tracksuit bottoms with a large white stripe or white writing on the side and black runners?” gardaí said.

“Did you see this man walking in the Tullamore area?

“Did you give a lift to this man on the evening of the 12th January 2022?

“Did you notice this man loitering at any location or involved in any activity which drew your attention?”

Ms Murphy will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

The main suspect in the case remains in a Dublin hospital where he was still being treated for a number of injuries which are believed to have been self-inflicted.

Specialist gardaí are making preparations to interview the man as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.

Senior sources have also revealed that officers have spoken to a number of family members and close associates of the suspect in the “hope of building up a full picture of this individual”.

Gardaí will only seek to speak to him when he is deemed medically fit to be questioned.

In their statement this evening, officers said that “significant progress” continues to be made in the investigation to date but added that they were not confirming any specific details for operational reasons.

“An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to any person who has not made contact with the investigation team and who has any information on this fatal assault to come forward,” they said.

They said the scene where the fatal assault occurred on the Grand Canal Way between Boland’s Lough and Digby’s bridge continues to be examined and remains sealed of as a crime scene.

“An Garda Síochána are now asking for any member of the public who was on the Grand Canal Way on the morning or afternoon of the 12th January 2022 between Digby’s Bridge and Ballycommon to contact the investigation team. Whether you think you saw anything or not please contact Gardaí in Tullamore,” they said.

They also renewed their appeal for any information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/green front forks seen prior to 4pm on Wednesday and in the previous days/ weeks.

“An Garda Síochána are now asking for people in Tullamore to think about Wednesday the 12th January 2022 after 4pm and not to confine their thoughts to the Falcon Storm mountain bike,” they said, including the description of the man in a black tracksuit top.

They also appealed to anyone with video from the area on Wednesday to contact them.

They also warned against sharing rumours on social media and messaging apps such as WhatsApp.

“An Garda Síochána is aware and continues to be concerned about the activity of persons who are sharing information on social media, and in particular private messaging apps,” they said.

"An Garda Síochána appeals to everyone to STOP sharing these messages. Not only are they misinformed, inaccurate and dangerous, they are unhelpful to the criminal investigation. If you have information, which is relevant to this criminal investigation you should contact the investigation team at Tullamore Garda Station with this information.

The investigation team at Tullamore Garda Station can be contacted on 9357060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”