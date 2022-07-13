Author Susan McKay to be Ireland’s next Press Ombudsman

Author and journalist Susan McKay from Londonderry, who will be Ireland's new press ombudsman

Londonderry author and journalist Susan McKay will be Republic of Ireland’s next Press Ombudsman, it has been announced.

Ms McKay will take on the role from October which involves addressing complaints from members of he public about press publications.

She replaces Peter Feeney who is retiring from the role. Ms McKay said in a statement that she is “thrilled” by her new appointment. She will be the first woman to serve as press ombudsman in Ireland.

“In print and online, public interest journalism is experiencing profound challenges in this country,” Ms McKay said in a statement.

“Our voluntary regulation system is internationally respected and I look forward to working both independently and with the Press Council to maintain and enhance that reputation.

“We need, and we have, superb journalists – people have a right to insist that our media uphold the highest standards.”

The Derry author is most known for her books on Northern Ireland politics and culture, including ‘Northern Protestants: An Unsettled People’ and it’s follow up which was published last year ‘Northern Protestants: On Shifting Ground.’

As a journalist she has contributed to The Irish Times, The Guardian and the Belfast Telegraph.