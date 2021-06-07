Baby girl is killed by family terrier while asleep in bed

Aunt found infant badly injured in Co Waterford house but she later died in hospital

The scene of the tragedy in Clashmore, Co Waterford (Photo: Conor Feehan)

A three-month-old baby girl tragically killed following an attack by a dog was discovered by her aunt who went to check on her sleeping.

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning in the small village of Clashmore, west Waterford.

The little girl, named locally as Mia O’Connell, was asleep upstairs in the bedroom of the house when her aunt, who was visiting the home, found her badly injured.

Mia’s mother Ella Wood, and grandparents Noirin O’Connell and Barry Dillon were all downstairs when it is understood the family pet, a terrier cross, went into the room the baby was in.

The baby’s father, Rhys O’Connell was not in the house at the time.

The baby was treated by gardaI and paramedics at the scene before being rushed to Cork University Hospital. She was later pronounced dead from her injuries, shortly after 3am.

It is understood the family are originally from Youghal, six kilometres away across the Cork border.

A forensic examination of the house took place yesterday after members of the garda technical bureau arrived at the scene.

A post-mortem was due to be carried out today.

Locals in the area have expressed their shock and sadness after the news spread through the small town.

Neighbours said they were first alerted to the tragedy when they saw the blue flashing lights of the emergency services.

“It’s a shocking thing. We feel for the family,” said one local resident.

Another resident said she had just seen the grandmother in the village with the baby and the dog on Sunday.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said yesterday her thoughts were with the family.

“This is an absolutely awful situation, to think that your little baby’s life has been lost in such terrible, terrible circumstances,” she said.

Independent Councillor Seamus O’Donnell, from Old Parish in Dungarvan, said the whole community has been left reeling by the tragedy.

“Clashmore is a very closeknit, rural town, it’s a lovely place,” he said. “The whole of west Waterford is shocked this morning.”

Fr Milo Guiry, who is administrator of the parish that encompasses the village of Clashmore, said local people were in shock.

“This was a young baby, it’s terribly, terribly sad,” he said.

Fr Guiry said the parish would be offering support to the family involved.

“We offer our sympathy and our support to the family at this terrible time for them,” he said.

Mayor of Waterford, Damien Geoghegan, said the local community had been stunned by the “awful and terrible” incident.

“It was very sad news to wake up to this morning that a three-month-old child had lost her life in such tragic circumstances,” he said.

“It has rocked the community here in west Waterford and particularly in the village of Clashmore, which is a lovely, quiet, rural village in west Waterford.

“My sympathies certainly go to the family and everybody’s thoughts and prayers will be with them in the coming days and weeks and months ahead.”

He added: “People are just stunned today at the news — everybody is just really, really saddened.”