Bars see largest monthly decrease in retail sales

Retail sales decreased by 0.8% month-on-month in July, according to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

The figures for the month were still up by 5.9% in the 12 months from July 2022.

However, when motor trades are excluded the volume of retail sales fell by 4.0% in the month and rose by just 0.3% in the year when compared with July 2022.

The largest monthly volume changes were a 5.5% decrease in bars, a 4.3% decrease in the food, beverages and tobacco sector, 3.5% decreases in the non-specialised stores (including supermarkets) and hardware paints and glass sectors as well as a 3.3% decrease in the books, newspapers and stationery sector.

Monthly volume increases were recorded in “other retail sales” (+1.1%), furniture and lighting (+0.6%), electrical goods (+0.5%), and fuel (+0.4%).

Five sectors showed annual volume growth in July 2023: other retail sales (+30.3%); motor trades (+15.0%); fuel (+6.3%); furniture & lighting (+5.2%); and books, newspapers and stationery (+4.5%).

Department stores saw an 11.7% decrease in the 12 months to July.

The value of retail sales fell by 0.3% in the month and rose by 8.6% in the 12 months from July 2022.

The proportion of retail sales transacted online from Irish registered companies was 4.7% in July 2023 compared with 5.8% in June 2023, and 4.8% in July 2022.