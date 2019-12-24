Belfast snapper Mark Nixon puts focus on Dublin homeless

Mark Nixon, originally from Belfast, has been based in Dublin for 13 years. He has won awards for portrait and magazine photography and three years ago started photographing Dublin's homeless population in soup kitchens as well as on the street.

"I originally just wanted to give something back," Mr Nixon said. "What I wanted to do was, when you walk past someone sitting in the street you might be a bit wary... I wanted to break down that barrier, and show that they're just human beings."

The blog, which runs on Facebook under the name Shoot The Homeless, features stunning portraits of rough sleepers, those in emergency accommodation, and volunteers for the charities who help them.