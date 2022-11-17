Belfast to Dublin motorway toll charges rise to ‘maximum level’ from January

The toll charge on the M1 motorway in the Republic of Ireland, the main route from Belfast to Dublin across the border, is to increase by 9p from the new year.

The increases have been driven by inflation, and cannot rise beyond that rate, and they are set to be imposed on nine out of the ten routes on the country’s road network.

Of the ten toll roads on the national network, eight are operated under a “Public Private Partnership” (PPP) model, while the M50 and Dublin Port Tunnel are operated directly on behalf of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

"Toll increases for 2023 are driven by the current rate of inflation. The CPI (Consumer Price Index) increased by 8.6pc between August 2021 and August 2022,” a spokesperson for TII said.

There will be no increase for the Dublin Port Tunnel.

"Toll revenue is used for purposes including motorway maintenance, toll collection and operations, and for the maintenance of the wider national road network,” a spokesperson for TII added.