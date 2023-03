A community in shock will pull together for an appropriate, low-key ceremony

John and Monica Anglim light two candles in the window of their home in Cloneen, Co Tipperary, during a community vigil for Nicholas and Hilary Smith. Photo: Frank McGrath

The garda investigation was complete, the crime-scene tape had been removed and the neat little bungalow in Cloneen, Co Tipperary, stood silent as before. In the backdrop, mist tumbled down the side of Slievenamon.