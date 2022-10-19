Big read: Tarnished royal - the story of Lord Mountbatten, the Irish connection and allegations of abuse
The man known in the royal family as Uncle Dicky is accused of being a paedophile who preyed on vulnerable children. The Irish allegations that have emerged in Belfast legal proceedings are just the latest in a series of damning claims
John Meagher
In May 2015, the then Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, made an official state visit to Sligo. Unlike many of his trips to Ireland, this one was especially personal. Charles would pay tribute to his beloved great-uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, who was murdered by the IRA off the coast of Mullaghmore in the summer of 1979.