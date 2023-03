Big Read: The tragic final hours of Garda Colm Horkan’s life before a moment of mayhem led a nation to grieve

It was a day like any other, but within the space of just a few minutes events took a tragic turn and a town was waking up to news that would bring back awful memories, writes Eavan Murray

Detective Garda Colm Horkan

Eavan Murray Fri 19 Jun 2020 at 13:13