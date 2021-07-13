Blood found at the scene of ‘torture’, court is told

Crime scene examiners found human blood on the floor of the horsebox where Co Fermanagh businessman Kevin Lunney was allegedly imprisoned and tortured, Dublin’s Special Criminal Court has heard.

The blood was discovered in a forensic inspection of the trailer located in a yard owned by one of the men who is now on trial over Mr Lunney’s kidnapping.

The court has already heard that Mr Lunney (52), a Quinn Industrial Holdings director, was bundled into a car outside his Derrylin home and taken to a container where his captors broke his leg with a wooden bat, slashed his face and doused his wounds in bleach while ordering him to resign from the company.

They carved “QIH” into his chest with the knife before dumping him on a roadside in Co Cavan in September 2019.

Detective Garda David Kerrigan said he was on duty on September 21 canvassing the area for CCTV footage when they came across a yard at Drumbrade.

He said he was able to see the top of a blue horsebox from outside the yard, with a number of windows along the top. He carried out enquiries and learned the yard belonged to Luke O’Reilly, one of the four accused of the abduction.

It was designated a crime scene, and Detective Garda Ursula Cummins of the garda ballistics section carried out an examination on September 22. Ms Cummins said she saw an area of apparent staining on the horsebox floor. Swabs were taken from a number of locations inside and outside the horsebox.

She also seized items including a cable tie and blue glove from a ditch, and another cable tie, a blue glove and baby wipes from another trailer.

Dr Yvonne O’Dowd of Forensic Science Ireland sprayed the inside with Luminol, which produces blue light when oxidised by iron, which is found in blood cells. She saw an area of the trailer floor that “gave a blue luminescence that would be typical of blood.”

Lab tests later confirmed the blood was human in origin, she said.

Several gardaí gave evidence of preserving the scene at Drumbrade to ensure no unauthorised people entered or left.

Defence lawyers are challenging the admissibility of evidence related to the yard search.

The trial continues.