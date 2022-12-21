Body discovered in Co Mayo during search for missing Downpatrick man Darryl Wade

Police in Co Mayo have discovered a body while conducting a search for a missing man from Downpatrick.

Gardai have been looking for Darryl Wade for the last two days, with the assistance of officials from Northern Ireland.

Officers and sniffer dogs had been searching in Westport, Co Mayo for the missing 31-year-old, who was last seen in the Cluain Padraig/Quay Road area of the southern town early in the morning of Saturday, December 10.

A body was located and recovered during those searches on Tuesday, it has been confirmed.

Darryl had travelled to Co Mayo after leaving Co Down on Thursday, December 8.

His family told news outlet Galway Beo that he was last seen by two men, with his cousin Agnes explaining the "two guys he was with don’t know where he is".

"The guys he was with [...] said he left them on the very early hours of the 10th the Saturday morning."

Over the weekend, Darryl’s mother Maria McConvey made a heartfelt appeal to find him, saying: “Our family has been devastated since Darryl went missing.

“We just want him to make contact and let us know he is okay.

“He would normally speak with us almost every day and it is extremely out of character for him not to be in touch.”