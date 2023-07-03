Body found in search for missing NI man after alleged assault

The search has been ongoing since last Monday

Gardai are investigating whether a body that was found in the sea this morning is that of a missing NI man, aged in his mid-60s who was the victim of an apparent violent assault.

The investigation followed a tip-off to gardaí that a man had been seriously assaulted and was missing.

Two people, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, were arrested and quizzed over two days on Monday and Tuesday following the tip-off before they were released without charge.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Earlier this morning, Monday, 3rd July 2023, Gardaí, with the assistance of the Coast Guard recovered a body from the water at Slieve League.

“The body has since been removed from the scene and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. The State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

"Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal to any persons travelling in the vicinity of Killybegs/Slieve League between the afternoon of Saturday 24th June 2023 and the evening of Sunday 25th June 2023 who observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.”

An incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More to follow...