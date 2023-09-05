Body of girl (8) recovered from water following search operation on Irish coast

Tragedy just hours after a man in his 80s drowned having got into difficulty in the water

The scene at Fountainstown as a major search operation took place on Tuesday evening. Photo: Gerry Mooney.

The body of an eight-year-old girl was recovered from the water in Fountainstown, Co Cork, at around 7.45pm this evening following an extensive search operation.

A postmortem will be carried out at Cork University Hospital. An inquest will likely follow in the coming months.

The search operation was launched by emergency services after the child went missing while swimming earlier today.

It is understood the child got into difficulty while swimming at the beach in Fountainstown.

Gardaí and ambulances were at the scene and the Coast Guard helicopter from Shannon was searching the water after the alarm was raised around 4.30pm this afternoon.

The passing of the girl comes just hours after a man in his 80s drowned having got into difficulty in the water at Curracloe Beach in Wexford

On Sunday evening, a surfer died after being pulled from the water in Portrush.

He was spotted in the water by two members of the public, who took him back to shore on a surfboard and performed CPR on him. Unfortunately, he was later pronounced dead.

The eight-year-old girl is the latest in a number of deaths in the sea in Cork in recent weeks. Fourteen year old Jack O'Sullivan died on August 24th last after he got in to difficulty while swimming with friends at Passage West on Cork's Lower Harbour.

Jack had been due to go in to second year at Colaiste Eamann Ris at St Patrick's Road in Cork city. He was described at his funeral as being a charming and friendly young man who radiated joy.

Meanwhile, on August 20th Ivan Chittenden (64) from Toronto, Canada and Brendan Wall (45) of Cardrath, Co Meath died in separate incidents during the swim section of the Ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork.