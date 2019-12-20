Body of woman and car recovered from Carlingford Lough

A car and the body of a woman in her 50s have been recovered from Carlingford Lough (Niall Carson/PA)

The body of a woman in her 50s and a car have been recovered from Carlingford Lough in the early hours of Friday morning.

It follows a search by Gardai, the Irish Coast Guard and Kilkeel RNLI at Narrow Water in Omeath, Co Louth.

On the Warrenpoint side of the river the search was conducted by PSNI and HM Coastguard.

Gardai said they are treating the matter as "a personal tragedy".

SDLP MLA for South Down Sinead Bradley said it was heartbreaking news.

"My sincerest condolence to the family of the lady. Grief and loss seems amplified at this time of the year.

"May her soul rest in peace."