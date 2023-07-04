Body recovered off Co Donegal cliffs could be missing NI man

Victim is believed to have been murdered last week as post-mortem due to take place today

Gardai in Co Donegal are trying to establish if a body found in the sea yesterday morning is that of a man from Northern Ireland believed to have been murdered in the seaside town of Killybegs a week ago.

A post-mortem is due to be carried out today or tomorrow on the body, following the disappearance of a man in his 60s, thought to be a lorry driver from Northern Ireland who had been staying in Donegal.

The victim is thought to be known to the PSNI and authorities in Great Britain.

Two people, a man and a woman, were arrested on suspicion of assault after blood was discovered in a car last week.

It was previously reported that the woman phoned a friend and confessed that, along with her partner, they had attacked the man, beating him with rocks after he made an unwanted pass at her while the trio were drinking together.

The friend contacted the Garda and reported this and details of the alleged victim, who she knew to be from Northern Ireland.

Gardai had been searching on the basis that the man had been thrown off a cliff at Sliabh Liag.

The alarm was raised last Monday, with public access to the Slieve Liag nature walk, which at this time of year is normally busy with tourists, closed until Thursday.

Search teams involved gardai and the Irish Coast Guard, supported by the Rescue 118 helicopter and members of the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team.

Late last Wednesday, the focus of the search shifted to the nearby Teelin Pier, where the Garda Water Unit carried out searches until Thursday evening.

The Irish police continued to exercise caution around the case.

At first gardai would not confirm that it was a murder investigation, but only said off the record they were investigating a possible assault.

Two people, a man in his 30s and a woman in her early 20s, were arrested on Monday last but released without charge on Tuesday evening.

Both are from the area and were known locally, with the man from a high-profile Donegal family.

The man was originally arrested for alleged drink-driving after a car crashed in the village of Fintown last Sunday.

He was later rearrested on suspicion of assault as he left Letterkenny District Court, while the woman, who is his partner, was arrested at another location.

At the same time, detectives applied to local judge Brendan O’Reilly for a search warrant to examine the man’s car. Splatters of blood were found in the car, and these have been examined and analysed by forensic officers.

Garda sources say that with the assistance of the PSNI they also tried to get a DNA sample from a relative living in Northern Ireland to compare it against the blood found at the crime scene to help with identification of the victim.

However, with the discovery of a body yesterday this is now no longer necessary.

A warrant was also secured to examine a property on the outskirts of Killybegs, where the trio are suspected of taking drugs and drinking together on the night of the older man’s suspected attack.

Both were released from police custody last Tuesday evening without charge. The woman has since been admitted to hospital for treatment.

The body fitting the description of the missing man has since been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Gardai said the body was recovered from the water early on Monday with the assistance of the Coast Guard.

The state pathologist has been notified. An incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda station and police continue to appeal for information.

They have again appealed to anyone travelling in the vicinity of Killybegs/Sliabh Liag between the afternoon of Saturday, June 24 and the evening of Sunday, June 25 and who observed any activity that drew their attention to come forward.

Any road users travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, have been asked to make it available to investigating gardai.