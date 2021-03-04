Boris Johnson made ‘no mention’ of Northern Ireland Protocol in football phone call with Taoiseach

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) and Taoiseach Micheal Martin greet each other with an elbow bump at Hillsborough Castle during the Prime Minister's visit to Belfast. Photo credit: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not raise the prospect of breaching the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol when he spoke to Taoiseach Micheal Martin about a joint Ireland and UK bid for the 2030 World Cup.

Mr Martin and Mr Johnson spoke on Tuesday about proposals to host the World Cup on the two islands – the day before the UK announced the decision to extend grace period on checks on goods being transported into Northern Ireland without seeking EU agreement.

During the call, the two leaders discussed the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Taoiseach emphasised the need for tensions to be deescalated in the north after months of tension following the signing of the Brexit deal.

Mr Johnson said there was a need for a pragmatic approach to specific concerns about the transport of food between Britain and Northern Ireland.

However, the Prime Minister did not mention his decision to break with the EU Brexit deal by extending the grace period on checks on goods being transported into Northern Ireland until October.

"There was no mention of potential unilateral action,” a senior Government source said.

After the call, Mr Martin said the joint World Cup bid was “very exciting”.

“Spoke to British PM Boris Johnson this morning on the proposed joint bid to host the #WorldCup. It's early days - but all sides will cooperate closely on what would be a wonderful opportunity for these islands,” he tweeted.

Speaking this morning, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he doesn’t favour legal action against the UK but that if it takes unilateral action in regards to Northern Ireland protocol then the EU has no other choice.

The European Commission has accused London of breaking international law for the second time, by reneging on EU-UK special agreements on the North’s status.

This followed an announcement by the UK, without consulting Brussels, that it would unilaterally extend the grace period until next October for checks on supermarket food movements from England, Scotland and Wales to Northern Ireland.

Minister Coveney said today that he “strongly advised” Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis against the UK’s unilateral decision to extend this grace period for post-Brexit checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain.

Speaking on RTE Radio 1’s Morning Ireland, he said: “No, I don’t favour legal action, I favour engagement and engagement on the basis of it being between both sides.

"But, if the UK simply cannot be trusted because they take unilateral action in an unexpected way without negotiation, then the British government leads the EU with no option and this is not where we want to be, but the British government is leading us towards it.”

In the past fortnight, Michael Gove was stripped of his role of overseeing Britain's relationship with the EU and it was taken over by David Frost.

Minister Coveney said just 10 days ago the UK agreed to implement the Northern Ireland Protocol properly that had been agreed in December.

"Now we have a couple of weeks later a new person in charge trying to take a different direction and leaving the EU with no option but to look at legal options,” he added.

When asked if David Frost was the difficulty, the Foreign Affairs Minister said: “The difficulty is the British government has changed its approach and unfortunately what this means is the EU certainly see that they are negotiating with a partner they simply can't trust.”

Appearing on Virgin Media’s Ireland AM today, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said the UK’s threat to break international law “is not the appropriate behaviour of a respectable country.”

“It’s unilateral action by a country that made an agreement with the European Union and is now showing a willingness to play fast and loose with that, and that's not how a friend should behave and it's not the way a respectable, honorable country like the United Kingdom should behave.”

However, he said the EU is not going to “overreact”.

"Bear in mind there are people in Northern Ireland with jobs and businesses and lives, most of them never wanted Brexit, they didn't vote for it,” he said.

“Most of them support the protocol even though there are difficulties with it and I don't want them to be used as pawns in any of this.”