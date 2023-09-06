Boy, 16, dies after falling from tractor in one of two latest road deaths

Two more people have died in road traffic incidents in Ireland, gardai have said n(Alamy/PA)

Two more people have died in road traffic incidents in Ireland, gardai have said.

A man was killed in a crash involving a car and lorry in Co Carlow on Wednesday, while in Dublin a 16-year-old boy died in hospital from injuries sustained in a fall from a tractor in Co Galway last week.

The two deaths bring the number of people killed on Ireland’s roads in 2023 to 129.

The crash in Co Carlow happened on the N80 at Graig na Spideog just before 7am, with the male driver of the car killed.

No other injuries were reported.

The road was shut to allow for an examination of the scene by Garda forensic crash investigators.

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old boy was badly hurt in an incident at Sylane in Tuam, Co Galway, last Wednesday.

He fell from a tractor at about 7.40pm and was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

He died in the early hours of Wednesday, gardai said.

A post-mortem examination will take place.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to both incidents to come forward.