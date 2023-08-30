Boy (3) and grandparents (40s) die in second Tipperary horror crash – ‘More heartbreak for our community’

Single-vehicle collision happened around 9pm on Tuesday outside the town of CashelTragedy comes less than a week after four young people died in a crash in nearby ClonmelTaoiseach Leo Varadkar offered his condolences to the people affected by the tragedy

Garda close the road where a man, woman and infant boy have been killed in a road crash in Co Tipperary. Credit: PA

A three-year-old child and his two grandparents have died following a road crash in Co Tipperary yesterday evening, leaving the area reeling after the second multiple roads tragedy to hit the county in under a week.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the Windmill Road, outside the town of Cashel where gardaí and members of the emergency services were still at the scene last night.

It is understood those travelling in the car were members of a family who live in the town. The two deceased adults, both aged in their 40s, are believed to be the grandparents of the little boy who died.

It comes just days after four young people from the nearby town of Clonmel lost their lives on their way to a Leaving Cert party.

“The single vehicle collision occurred shortly before 9pm this evening when a car hit a wall in the Windmill Knockbulloge area of Cashel, Co. Tipperary,” the force said in an updated statement issued shortly after midnight.

“Gardaí can confirm three fatalities as a result of this collision. The adult male and adult female rear seat passengers, both aged in their 40s, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their bodies have been removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place in due course.

“A three-year-old infant boy, was also fatally injured during the collision; the body of the infant boy has been taken to Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.”

Gardaí said the adult male driver and adult female front seat passenger of the car, both aged in their 20s, have been taken to Tipperary University Hospital where they continue to be treated for serious injuries.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar offered his condolences to the people affected by the tragedy.

“My sincere condolences to the friends and family of the people killed in the road incident in Cashel. May they rest in peace,” he said.

“My thoughts are with everyone in Tipperary with this awful news coming so soon after the tragic deaths in Clonmel.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the incident near Cashel last night was a “devastating loss of life”.

“The enormous sense of shock and grief in the community is shared by people across the country,” he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family who have suffered so much, their neighbours and friends.”

Sinn Féin First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she was “so saddened to learn of the harrowing tragedy” in Cashel.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. Please know that the people of Clonmel, Cashel and wider community are in our thoughts and prayers at this very sad and distressing time,” she said.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly, who has an office based in Clonmel where a separate car accident killed four young people on Friday, offered his sympathies to the bereaved families and the people of Tipperary.

“This is very sad altogether. Following tragedy in Clonmel, where my office is based, and now another in Cashel, sincere sympathy to the grieving families & the nice people of Tipperary. Go gcuidí Dia sibh.”

News of the tragedy was only filtering through the area on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, leaving local people reeling.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor from Cashel Roger Kennedy described the incident as “an awful tragedy”.

“They are a family known locally and it’s an awful tragedy for them, coming on top of the tragedy in Clonmel earlier in the week,” he said.

“My sympathies to the family. It’s a terrible tragedy for three family members to die in a horrific car accident. To the two people that are injured, I wish them a speedy recovery.

Cllr Kennedy said there will be “and there will need to be” ongoing support for the family from the local community in Cashel.

“There will be great support from the family and from the community. But it is an awful tragedy,” he said.

Co Tipperary-based priest Fr Michael Toomey offered his condolences to those affected and said there are “no words”.

“Our Tipperary county suffers again. Thoughts and prayers for those who have died in tonight’s tragedy in Cashel,” he wrote on social media.

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne said the news had shaken the community, doubly so coming in the wake of the deaths of four young people in Clonmel last week. He said his thoughts were also with the members of the emergency services who were working at the scene last night.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time,” he said.

“We’ve seen the way the community rallied around during the week for Clonmel, and I am sure the community in Cashel will rally around the family involved in this accident as well.”

He added: “There are sad days ahead for them all now.”

Local Fine Gael councillor in Cashel and cathaoirleach of the Cashel Municipal District Cllr Declan Burgess said it was “awful news”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families involved. It is a devastating blow for our community,” he said.

Local Independent TD Mattie McGrath said: “More heartbreak for our community as a number of people are believed to have been killed in a crash near Cashel. My thoughts and prayers are with all those involved, their families and the emergency services dealing with another tragic event.”

The road in Windmill Knockbulloge is currently closed to traffic with local diversions in place.

The road will remain closed this morning and is not expected to reopen for some time.

Gardaí, Cashel Fire Services and the HSE Ambulance Service remained at the scene, while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators (FCI) are attending the scene this morning to conduct an examination.

An incident room has been established at Cahir Garda Station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation, with gardaí appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Windmill Knockbulloge area near Cashel between 8.30pm and 9.15pm this evening are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

The news comes just days after the nearby town of Clonmel was left reeling at the deaths of three Leaving Cert students and one of their brothers at the Mountain Road in the town on Friday evening.

Zoey Coffey, Nikki Murphy and Grace McSweeney (18) and Luke McSweeney (24) died when the car being driven by Luke overturned as they made their way to a celebration of the girls’ Leaving Cert results. Their funerals will take place in the coming days.