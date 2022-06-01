Boy (6) dies after getting into difficulty in hotel swimming pool in Republic of Ireland

A six-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty at a hotel swimming pool on Sunday evening.

The child was using the pool at the Tullamore Court Hotel in Co Offaly when the incident unfolded.

He was rushed to the Midlands Regional Hospital and was later transferred to a Crumlin hospital in Dublin.

The little boy tragically died on Tuesday.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are carrying out investigations.

The management of the Tullamore Court Hotel have extended their sympathy to the family of the little boy.

The hotel confirmed there was an incident in the hotel pool and said emergency services responded quickly.

In a statement the hotel said: “It is with great sadness we have been informed that the child passed away on Tuesday 31st May. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones at this difficult time. The thoughts of all our team are with them. We would ask everyone to please respect their privacy.”

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating the death of a male child, aged six years, following an incident at a premises in Co Offaly that occurred on Sunday, May 29 2022.

“The child was taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin where they later passed. A file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court. No further information is available.”

A spokesperson for the HSA told the Tullamore Tribune today: “I can confirm the HSA are aware of this incident and the relevant enquiries are being made.”

Local sources indicated the tragedy occurred after the boy got into difficulty at the hotel swimming pool on Sunday evening