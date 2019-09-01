Boy (7) dies after being struck by a truck in Dublin

The boy died after being hit by a truck.

A seven-year-old boy has died after being hit by a truck in Dublin on Sunday evening.

The crash happened on St Joseph's Way in Ballymun shortly after 4.30pm.

A garda spokeswoman said in a statement: "A young male child (7 years) was struck by a truck.

"He was removed to Temple Street Children's University Hospital in a serious condition and passed away this evening.

"The driver of the truck (male 30 years) was also removed to The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital with non life threatening injuries."

Garda Collision Investigators are at the scene, the road remains closed and local diversions are in palce.

The Health and Safety Authority has also been notified about the crash.