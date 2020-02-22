Boy detained following 54-hour domestic incident in Co Donegal

The teenager was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and received medical assessment.

A teenage boy has been detained by gardai following a domestic incident which lasted for several days at a house in Donegal.

The juvenile had barricaded himself into the property where he had access to firearms and ammunition, a Garda spokesman said.

No-one else was in the house during the 54-hour incident.

It was resolved peacefully, Garda said, at 0.30am on Saturday following an intervention by officers from the Emergency Response Unit.

“No persons were injured during this operation and a shotgun and ammunition has been safely secured at the scene,” a Garda spokesman said in a statement.

The outcome is a testament to the professionalism and expertise of all those involvedJustice Minister Charlie Flanagan

“The male teenager has been arrested and is currently detained under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in Co Donegal, where he is receiving medical assessment.

“During the course of this 54-hour protracted barricade incident, uniform and plain-clothes resources and specialist Garda Crisis Negotiators from Donegal division were supported by Regional Armed Support Units from the North Western Region and specialist Units from An Garda Siochana Special Tactics and Operations Command (STOC) including Emergency Response Unit (ERU), National Negotiator Unit (NNU) and resources from Garda Headquarters.

“All units worked closely under Garda Strategic and Operational Commanders with the strategic intention to ‘contain the incident, preserving life and bring the incident to a peaceful conclusion’.”

A media blackout was observed during the Garda operation.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan thanked those who worked to bring the incident to an end.

“I want to commend all the members of An Garda Siochana, the other dedicated public service professionals, along with vital family and community support who worked tirelessly for the past two days to successfully resolve a sensitive incident in Donegal and bring matters to a safe conclusion,” he said.

“The outcome is a testament to the professionalism and expertise of all those involved. I also want to express my gratitude to the media for their responsible attitude and co-operation with the authorities during the incident.”