'Brits' forced my ancestor to flee Ireland: Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden has blamed "the Brits" for leaving his great grandfather with no other option but to leave Ireland.

Mr Biden, who can trace family back to Mayo and Louth, was speaking at his first formal news conference since his term began on January 20.

The 78-year-old Democrat has often spoken of his Irish heritage, and has strongly supported moves to prevent a hard border in Ireland.

Asked yesterday about children at the US-Mexico border, Mr Biden referred to his ancestors when talking about the difficult choices migrants have to make.

He said: "When my great grandfather got on a coffin ship in the Irish Sea, expectation was, was he going to live long enough on that ship to get to the United States of America? But they left because of what the Brits had been doing.

"They were in real, real trouble. They didn't want to leave. But they had no choice.

"I can't guarantee we're going to solve everything, but I can guarantee we can make everything better. We can make it better. We can change the lives of so many people."