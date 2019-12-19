Brother of alleged IRA chief Thomas 'Slab' Murphy dies

Patrick Murphy, a father-of-five and grandfather-of-10, died at his home in the border village of Hackballscross in Co Louth on Tuesday.

His death notice says he passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side. He is mourned by his wife Rose and children Maria, Roisin, Aidan and Gerard. His funeral will be held tomorrow.

Patrick Murphy's brother Thomas 'Slab' Murphy was sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2016 for non-filing of tax returns related to farming income. This followed a lengthy investigation by the Irish Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

Security sources also believe Thomas Murphy was the former chief of staff of the Provisional IRA, and used his family farm to collect a multi-million euro fortune through cross-border smuggling. This was made easier by the fact that the farm straddled the border between Louth and Armagh.

'Slab' Murphy first began building his empire smuggling pigs and cattle, but then moved into the more lucrative fuel and oil smuggling business.

Affidavits lodged by CAB told of how it was suspected he smuggled in both directions, north and south, depending on which was more lucrative at the time.