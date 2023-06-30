Brother of ‘Dublin Jimmy’ can bring case against Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, judge rules

The High Court in the Republic of Ireland has refused to throw out a lawsuit being taken against the Garda Commissioner by a brother of the late notorious criminal Cyril McGuinness, who was known as “Dublin Jimmy”.

However, a judge warned truck and car dealer Fran McGuinness (62) he needed to move ahead with the proceedings “with dispatch” to avoid having them dismissed.

The businessman is suing the commissioner, the Attorney General and the State, claiming gardaí conducted an unlawful search of his business premises in 2014.

Mr McGuinness denies being involved in criminality and claims he has been the target of garda attention because of his late brother.

The late Cyril McGuinness, a convicted smuggler with an extensive criminal record, was the main suspect in the kidnapping and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings executive Kevin Lunney near his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, in September 2019.

He died of a heart attack two months later, aged 54, as police investigating the abduction searched his home in Derbyshire, England.

Three men were later convicted by the Special Criminal Court for their role in the kidnapping.

Fran McGuinness, who has previously told Independent.ie he had been estranged from his brother for 30 years, has been involved in a number of disputes with gardaí.

These included allegations, rejected by gardaí, that an officer threatened to plant cocaine at his premises near Swords, Co Dublin.

One of the disputes involves a search of the premises in August 2014, which prompted a High Court action by Mr McGuinness.

However, the case has not proceeded to trial. Mr McGuinness said the delays were due to the illness and subsequent death of his barrister Alan Toal, Covid restrictions and other litigation in which he had retained the same solicitor.

Lawyers for the Garda Commissioner sought to have the case dismissed due to the delays.

But, in a ruling yesterday, Mr Justice Conor Dignam dismissed the senior garda’s application.

He warned Mr McGuinness, however, that a fresh application to dismiss the proceedings could be brought if there was any further delay.

“It is essential to move these proceedings on with dispatch to minimise the risk of increasing the likelihood of prejudice and unfairness,” he said.

Mr McGuinness claims the search of his premises was unlawful and conducted on foot of a warrant based on flawed information.

He says the warrant was not shown to the person on the premises at the time.

He alleges excessive force was used and avoidable damage was caused to his premises. He further claims business documents and two envelopes containing cash were unlawfully retained.

The allegations are denied by the Garda Commissioner.

In a separate dispute gardaí were ordered in 2017 to return a BMW car seized nine years earlier and to pay Mr McGuinness €33,600 in special damages.